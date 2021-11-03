Miller Value Partners LLC Has $13.17 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Miller Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $312,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,281,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,730. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

