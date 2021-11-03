Miller Value Partners LLC Has $98.39 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,201 shares during the quarter. Tivity Health accounts for 2.3% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tivity Health worth $98,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $12,581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,458. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

