Miller Value Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Miller Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,552,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,898 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up 4.2% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $177,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.87. 17,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

