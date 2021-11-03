Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 280,492 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 280,492 shares during the period. The Chemours makes up about 1.6% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 1.19% of The Chemours worth $68,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 398.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 23,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,166. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.