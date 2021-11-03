Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 413.0 days.

Millicom International Cellular stock remained flat at $$36.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

