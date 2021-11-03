Mint Club (MINT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $812,774.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $812,774.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

