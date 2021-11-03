MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 5,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at $629,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

