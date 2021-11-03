MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 5,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.86.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
