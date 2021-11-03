Mizuho Cuts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $80.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

