MKM Partners Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $370.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.43.

Shares of AON stock opened at $304.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. AON has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AON will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

