MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

