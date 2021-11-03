Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $9.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $348.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.72.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,858,275. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

