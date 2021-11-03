Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $348.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,250 shares of company stock worth $144,858,275 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

