Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $348.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.72.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,250 shares of company stock worth $144,858,275 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
