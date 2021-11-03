Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

