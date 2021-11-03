MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.58 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002511 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $104.15 million and $3.29 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,106.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.46 or 0.07308968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00329661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.26 or 0.00971774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00088919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.89 or 0.00424500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00268999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004862 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

