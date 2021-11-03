monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 765,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. FMR LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $121,245,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

MNDY traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,760. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

