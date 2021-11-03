Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. 7,450,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

