Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $47,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,069,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,527 shares of company stock worth $31,371,849 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $535.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $551.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

