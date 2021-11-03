Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $414.00 to $450.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $407.94 and last traded at $394.39, with a volume of 551387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $404.15.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.
In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,628. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.34 and its 200-day moving average is $361.59. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.
About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.