Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $414.00 to $450.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $407.94 and last traded at $394.39, with a volume of 551387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $404.15.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,628. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.34 and its 200-day moving average is $361.59. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

