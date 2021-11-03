Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250 at Liberum Capital

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

MGNS opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,463.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,296.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,198 ($15.65) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

