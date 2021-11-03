Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Cardinal Health worth $115,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

