Morgan Stanley Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $387.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $327.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.38.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $342.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,242. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $2,058,092. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

