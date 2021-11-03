Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $112,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $333.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

