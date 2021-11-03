Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

VGLT stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

