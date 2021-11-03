Morgan Stanley Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $83.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of PB opened at $77.05 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,393,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

