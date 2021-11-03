Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Insider David P. Perry Acquires 2,000 Shares

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:MCADU opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCADU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

