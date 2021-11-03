Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 257,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for 1.4% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 82,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 1,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

