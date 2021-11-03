Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 94,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. Mplx has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

