MSD Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 546,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 51,021 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 567,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 141,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 123,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

