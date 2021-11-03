MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MTNOY stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.