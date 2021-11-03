MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTX. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €213.71 ($251.43).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €193.75 ($227.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €202.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

