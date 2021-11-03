Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.