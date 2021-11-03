Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 747,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $941.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.95. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

