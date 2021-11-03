Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NDAQ stock opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $122.23 and a 52-week high of $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

