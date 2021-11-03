National Bank Financial Trims Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Target Price to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. NBF dropped their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.34.

MOZ opened at C$2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$593.09 million and a P/E ratio of -44.36. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.03.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

