National Bank Financial Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $499.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.