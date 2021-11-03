National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. 671,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

