Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.42. 17,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

