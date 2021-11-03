Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 209,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.09. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

