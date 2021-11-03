NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.11 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

