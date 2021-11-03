Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $25.89.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,038.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

