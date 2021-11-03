Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Nautilus by 50.9% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nautilus by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 1,208,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,899. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $349.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

