NBW Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBSB stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

