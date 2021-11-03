NBW Capital LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

