nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.58.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,886 shares of company stock valued at $13,228,118. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 260.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 90.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 109,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in nCino by 91.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 60,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

