Neil A. Johnson Sells 250,000 Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Stock

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) insider Neil A. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

LON DUKE opened at GBX 42.75 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Duke Royalty Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

