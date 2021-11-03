NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.270-$-0.230 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NeoGenomics stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
