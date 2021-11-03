NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.270-$-0.230 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

