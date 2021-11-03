Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0203

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $578.76 million and approximately $24.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,270.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.66 or 0.07283800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00322386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $603.95 or 0.00969883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00086843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.73 or 0.00429948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00267251 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004984 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,304,040,050 coins and its circulating supply is 28,443,215,768 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

