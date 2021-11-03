NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 110,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,920. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

