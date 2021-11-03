NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.47. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 176,085 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71.
In other news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $527,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.
