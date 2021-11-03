New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $47.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 972,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.